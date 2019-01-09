LANCASTER, S.C. — Two students from South Pointe High School died and two others were injured in a crash in Lancaster Sunday morning, school officials said.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2005 Honda was traveling south on Highway 521 near East Rebound Road when they ran off the right side of the road and crashed into a tree.

The driver and one passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. Two other passengers were taken to Atrium Health via helicopter with serious injuries.

Police said the crash happened around 7 a.m. The driver and one of the passengers were wearing their seatbelt at the time of the wreck, troopers said. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

South Pointe High School will have grief counselors available for students and staff Tuesday when class resumes after Labor Day.

Rock Hill Schools issued the following statement:

"Good evening,

This is Rock Hill Schools Director of Marketing and Communications Mychal Frost. It is with a heavy heart that we share this information this evening.

Early Sunday morning, four South Pointe High School students were involved in a single vehicle accident in Lancaster County. We have learned that two of our students involved died in the accident and two others were transported to Atrium Health’s main Charlotte campus with critical injuries.

Rock Hill Schools Superintendent Dr. Bill Cook says, “Our prayers and thoughts are with our students, families and friends who have been involved and affected by this tragic event. Our entire community is deeply saddened.”

School is closed tomorrow for Labor Day. Beginning Tuesday, grief counselors will be available for students and staff at South Pointe."

MORE STORIES ON WCNC.COM:

In the shoes of a killer: following the Midland-Odessa Shooting

Hurricane Dorian a powerful Category 5

1 dead, 3 injured after a shooting at a student apartment early Saturday morning