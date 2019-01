COLUMBIA, S.C. — A natural gas leak in Columbia has closed a frontage road.

Gracern Road, a frontage road next to Interstate 26 and near Betsy Road has been blocked off as SCEG looks to repair a natural gas leak.

Columbia Fire department Mike DeSumma says that "crews working in the area hit a natural gas line".

No injuries have been reported,however you are advised to avoid the area as crews work.