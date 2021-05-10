What the Colonial Pipeline shutdown means for gas prices in the Carolinas

The Colonial Pipeline delivers almost half of the East Coast's fuel supply, including the Carolinas. A shutdown means you'll likely pay more on your next fill-up.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Colonial Pipeline, which cuts through the Charlotte area and is one of the nation's largest sources of fuel, remains mostly shut down after a cyberattack.

Experts say this could have major impacts on summer travel in the Carolinas. The Colonial Pipeline runs from Texas to New Jersey, carrying more than 5 million barrels of fuel every day. That's everything from gasoline to heating oil and jet fuel that supplies Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

It's responsible for almost half of the entire East Coast's fuel supply. So what does the shutdown mean?

For starters, experts say you can expect to pay more at the pump as rising gas prices are a real concern. Any time there's a supply issue, prices are likely to surge, and with more Americans getting their COVID-19 vaccination and making summer travel plans, it's only going to increase demand.

Experts say we could really start seeing these effects if the Colonial Pipeline remains shut down for around five days. However, officials are urging Americans to show patients and avoid panic buying their gas tanks, as that will only make things worse in the short term.

