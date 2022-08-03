Gas price increase could impact plane tickets, groceries and other goods

With gas going up, consumer goods could also increase due to the way they're shipped: cars, trucks, planes and ships.

ATLANTA — Many consumer goods and transportation costs could increase with oil prices continuing their climb in price, partly due to growing measures to ban Russian oil imports as they attack Ukraine.

On top of inflation, this gas increase will have an added effect on consumers when buying just about anything - groceries, electronics, and lumber will all be affected.

Patrick De Haan, an expert with GasBuddy, said all of it takes a semi-truck to deliver.

"So this is not going to just be a one and done," De Haan said. "The tentacles of higher oil prices are going to be in your grocery store. They're going to be at your convenience store, your coffee shop, your restaurant - everywhere you go."

Gas prices in the U.S. are the highest since 2014, with multiple factors including the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Another issue affecting price inflation is the increasing demand for oil products.

Nearly every product bought comes in through cars, trucks, planes or ships. Gas, either regular or diesel, is always part of the process.

"All of it uses oil to get to the market," De Haan said.

With the price of gas increasing, it means the same fate for anything transported by oil.

Rideshare services, like Uber, and buying an airline ticket stand to increase too.