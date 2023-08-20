x
Head-on crash kills woman, injuries husband and other driver on Fish Hatchery Road in Lexington County

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A woman died following a head-on crash in Lexington County that injured her husband and another driver on Saturday.

Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened along Fish Hatchery Road near State Highway 6 around 4 p.m. Preliminary reports from the South Carolina Highway Patrol suggest a 2007 Chevrolet van was traveling north on Fish Hatchery Road when it crossed the center line and hit a 2006 Saab heading south.

A passenger in the Saab, later identified by the Lexington County Coroner's Office as 49-year-old Valerie Renee Dimick of Lexington, died at an area hospital. The coroner said she was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash. Her husband was also taken to an area hospital and is listed as stable. However, his specific condition was not released. The coroner said the driver of the Chevrolet van was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Ridgeway said the South Carolina Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.

