Truck fire cleanup on I-26 E at Malfunction Junction mostly clear, traffic moving

The tractor-trailer has been moved out of the road and, while authorities are blocking the far-right lane, it's not impacting traffic.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Lanes of I-26 are moving again after a tractor-trailer fire that happened in the middle of rush hour on Thursday afternoon.

The incident was at mile marker 107, which is the exit from I-26 to get onto I-20.

The tractor-trailer is off the highway and extinguished but drivers should still use caution and expect delays heading east. Westbound lanes are unaffected.

Master Trooper David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol reiterated this and also thanked firefighters from Columbia, Irmo, and Lexington County for rushing to the scene.

A photo shared by Trooper Jones shows a trailer that apparently burned down to the bed and a heavily burned and charred cab.

It's still unclear if there were injuries.