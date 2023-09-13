Video shows overturned tractor-trailer spills frozen chickens after 7-car crash on I-285

All lanes were shut down for several hours but have since reopened.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — An overturned tractor-trailer spilled its load after a 7-car crash on I-285 east near Northside Drive in Sandy Springs on Wednesday evening.

All lanes were shut down for several hours but have since reopened. Sandy Springs Police said there was a fuel spill after the tractor-trailer overturned.

Authorities said there were only minor injuries after the crash. Drivers were advised to use an alternate route.

11Alive SkyTracker flew over the scene, where you can see the tractor-trailer's load spilled over the interstate. Video from social media shows the tractor-trailer appears to have been carrying frozen chickens.

