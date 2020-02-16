LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead after colliding with two 18-wheelers on I-26 early Sunday morning.

The accident happened around 2:10 a.m. Feb. 16, on I-26 east bound at the 113 mile marker, west of Cayce.

According to officials with the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), a 2020 International Tractor Trailer was traveling east on I-26 when a 2012 Buick Lacrosse struck the vehicle from behind.

The Buick spun around and overturned several times before becoming disabled in the roadway. That's when another tractor trailer struck the car.

The driver of the Buick died at the scene, according to SCHP.

The incident remains under investigation by the SCHP.