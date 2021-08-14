22-year-old pedestrian killed in Kershaw County wreck identified

The victim was walking along Old Georgetown Road when he was struck by an SUV.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A 22-year-old man is dead after being struck by an SUV just before 11 p.m. on Friday.

According to Corporal Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Old Georgetown Road West near Lake Elliott Road. Southern said the driver of a 2004 GMC Suburban struck a pedestrian while heading west on Old Georgetown Road.

The pedestrian, identified by Kershaw County Coroner David West as Zachary Alex Anderson of the Cassatt community, was pronounced dead at the scene. Corporal Southern said the driver of the SUV was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.