Lexington, SC (WLTX) - An accident on Interstate 26 in Lexington County just before Piney Grove Rd is causing delays.

Highway Patrol says the roadway was blocked westbound after a multi-vehicle crash with injuries around 5:18 a.m. Wednesday morning. The accident was cleared around 7 a.m.

Columbia Fire is also responding and asks that drivers avoid the area.

TRAFFIC ALERT: #I-26 WB shut down to traffic at this time at mile marker 104 due to 2-vehicle collision. Avoid that stretch of the interstate at this time. — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) September 19, 2018

There is no word on the extent of the injuries or how long the area will be closed.

If you're headed to work this morning, consider an alternate route.

