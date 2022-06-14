x
Victim in crash on Founders Road in Lexington County identified

The crash happened around 3 p.m. on Tuesday

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A Gaston man has died in a crash in Lexington County that happened on Tuesday afternoon.

The Lexington County Coroner's Office said that the crash happened around 3 p.m. in the 600 block of Founders Road - roughly 3.5 miles north of Pelion.

The office said the driver 26-year-old, Tavon Blazek-Hill, was heading south when his vehicle ran off the left side of the road hitting a tree and flipping. Blazek-Hill was wearing a seatbelt but died at the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is handling the investigation into the crash and hasn't yet suggested what may have caused it.

