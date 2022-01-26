CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man has died following a crash that happened on I-485 Inner near exit 65 early Wednesday morning, North Carolina Highway Patrol reports.
According to the highway patrol, a Hyundai passenger car was traveling north on the exit ramp when it traveled off of the roadway to the left, struck the ditch, and a tree. Officials say the vehicle continued to travel north, struck a second tree and then caught on fire.
The driver of the vehicle, 22-year-old Nicholas Ryan Poole, was ejected, highway patrol confirms.
MORE STORIES ON WCNC
WCNC Charlotte is part of seven major media companies and other local institutions producing I Can’t Afford to Live Here, a collaborative reporting project focused on solutions to the affordable housing crisis in Charlotte. It is a project of the Charlotte Journalism Collaborative, which is supported by the Local Media Project, an initiative launched by the Solutions Journalism Network with support from the Knight Foundation to strengthen and reinvigorate local media ecosystems. See all of our reporting at charlottejournalism.org.