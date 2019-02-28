LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A head-on collision in Lexington County Thursday morning has left one man dead.

The accident happened on Highway 6 in Gaston near Blackville Road.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the victim 42-year-old Nathan Michael Ludwig of Lexington.

Troopers say Ludgwig was traveling in the eastbound lanes of the road when his car went left of the center line and hit a box truck in the other lane head-on.

Ludwig dies at the scene from his injuries. The driver of the box truck was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.