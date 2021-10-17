Coroner identifies motorcyclists killed in Saturday I-26 accident

The accident happened in Newberry County and shut down eastbound I26 for some time.

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — The Newberry County Coroner has identified two people killed in a crash on I-26.

The two victims, who were riding a motorcycle at the time of the accident, have been identified as 48-year-old Barry Alfred Kohl and Shelly Leigh Khol, both of Fountain Inn.

The coroner's report reiterates a point made by the South Carolina Highway Patrol that neither appeared to be wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Corporal Joel Hovis with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said on Saturday that the riders had been attempting to change lanes to avoid slower traffic when they hit an SUV in the passenger side. The collision then caused them to spill back into the lane they were leaving where they were hit by a minivan.

Both were ejected by the impact and one died at the scene. Another was taken from the scene by helicopter but died as well.