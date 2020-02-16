KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead after colliding with an 18-wheeler on I-20 early Sunday morning.

It happened around 1:25 AM on I-20 west bound at the 94 mile marker, just six miles south of Camden.

According to officials with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2000 BMW 328i was traveling west bound on I-20 when it struck the rear of a tractor trailer traveling in the same direction.

The BMW began to overturn multiple times, eventually resting on the median cables of the interstate. The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

The driver of the tractor trailer, 53-year-old James Williams, was not injured.

This incident continues to be investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.