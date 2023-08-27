Lexington County crash on Hwy. 378 leaves one dead

Authorities haven't yet released the victim's name.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say one person died following a single-vehicle collision in Lexington County on Saturday night.

Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened on U.S. 378 about nine miles north of Gilbert. Bolt said just before 10 p.m., the driver was heading west on the highway in a 2009 Toyota sedan when the vehicle left the road to the right, striking a ditch. The car then overturned and hit a tree.

Bolt said the driver was the only person in the vehicle during the crash. The Lexington County Coroner's Office hasn't released the victim's name publicly.