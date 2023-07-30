Driver killed, child unhurt in overnight Sumter crash, police say

The Sumter Police Department is investigating the crash.

SUMTER, S.C. — One person has died following a single-vehicle crash in Sumter on Saturday night.

A Sumter Police Department spokesperson said the crash happened on South Pike West just before 10:30 p.m. The 34-year-old driver was taken to Prisma Health Tuomey, where they were pronounced dead. A seven-year-old passenger was not hurt, police said.