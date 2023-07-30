x
Driver killed, child unhurt in overnight Sumter crash, police say

The Sumter Police Department is investigating the crash.
Credit: KUSA

SUMTER, S.C. — One person has died following a single-vehicle crash in Sumter on Saturday night.

A Sumter Police Department spokesperson said the crash happened on South Pike West just before 10:30 p.m. The 34-year-old driver was taken to Prisma Health Tuomey, where they were pronounced dead. A seven-year-old passenger was not hurt, police said.

Details regarding what led up to the crash were not yet available as Sumter Police continue their investigation. The Sumter County Coroner's Office has not released the victim's name publicly.

