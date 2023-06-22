Got overdue parking tickets in City of Columbia? Clear those late fees -- up to 3 years worth -- during amnesty program

Forgiven late fees are for parking tickets only, and you have to settle up in person.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Just about everybody, at some point in their driving career, will get a parking ticket in the City of Columbia. Some of you pay those tickets right away, and some... well, some folks just collect them, meaning to pay them eventually.

For those who have past due parking tickets with the city, Columbia Parking Services has announced an amnesty program to run July 1-31. During that time period, you will have the opportunity to have all late fees forgiven that are 30 days up to 3 years old.

There are some guidelines to follow:

you must go to the City of Columbia Parking Service office at 820 Washington St. between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

you can apply for amnesty only once

you must provide the citation or vehicle plate, in order for staff to research all citations associated to the vehicle tag. Citizens that have multiple vehicles must provide all tag numbers at this time in order to clear all late fees.

all payments are due at the time of the request. Pay the full amount of the accumulated tickets while you are at the office or the late fees will still apply.

payments must be in-person only. Online payments are not eligible for amnesty.