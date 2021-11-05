Overturned 18-wheeler causing delays in Irmo

IRMO, S.C. — Irmo Police are currently assisting several other first responding agencies with an overturned 18-wheeler at the intersection of Nursery Road and Fork Avenue.

It is not likely the roadway will be cleared before this afternoon.

This will affect school bus routes along with other traffic in general. There are numerous alternate routes that can be taken to avoid the area while officials attempt to clear the scene. Please use those other routes and be patient with first responders directing traffic.