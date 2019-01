Orangeburg County, SC (WLTX) -- An overturned truck caused major delays on Interstate 26 East in Orangeburg County for most of Thursday.

Lance Corporal Judd Jones tweeted around 7:45 am Thursday morning that the truck flipped on its site near mile marker 164.

Mile marker 164 is near Exit 165, which is SC Highway 210 for Bowman and Vance.

Traffic cameras showed the backup lasted until 5 p.m., but the road has since reopened.