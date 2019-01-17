Orangeburg County, SC (WLTX) -- The South Carolina Highway Patrol says an overturned truck has caused major delays on Interstate 26 East in Orangeburg County.

Lance Corporal Judd Jones tweeted around 7:45 am Thursday morning that an overturned truck near mile marker 164 would cause delays, with one lane being blocked.

Mile marker 164 is near Exit 165, which is SC Highway 210 for Bowman and Vance.

Traffic cameras from the South Carolina Department of Transportation showed that traffic was still limited to one lane nearly two hours after L. Cpl. Jones' tweet.