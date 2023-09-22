Report identifies victim of deadly crash near Manning hospital

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by the Clarendon County Coroner's Office.

MANNING, S.C. — Authorities say a man died on Tuesday after being struck by an SUV in Manning.

According to an incident report filed by the Manning Police Department, an officer patrolling the area of South Mill Street near Bozard Street - near McLeod Health Clarendon Hospital - arrived on the scene just before 9 p.m., where a white SUV was parked in the road. A pedestrian appeared to be lying on the ground in front of it.

The responding officer said the driver told him he didn't see the victim, identified as 65-year-old Howard Lavern Harrington Jr., until he hit him. Harrington was not responding then and was later confirmed dead by the Clarendon County Coroner's Office.