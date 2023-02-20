Pedestrian killed on tracks by rail truck near Columbia

The crash happened around 3 p.m.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One person is dead after being struck by a truck on railroad tracks near Columbia.

Corporal Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) said a Ford 350, described as a "high-rail truck" because it includes steel wheels, was traveling on the railroad tracks near Farrow Road and Dukes Hill Road roughly three miles from Columbia.

Tidwell said that around 3 p.m. a person was walking across the tracks and was struck by the truck. Authorities haven't said what company owned the truck.

The person killed has not yet been identified by the coroner pending notification of the family. The two occupants of the truck were not injured.