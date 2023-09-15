Pedestrian struck by tractor-trailer in Columbia dies

Authorities said the victim, a 56-year-old man, may have been in the road unlawfully.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man is dead after being struck by a tractor-trailer in Columbia on Thursday night.

Columbia Police announced around 11:30 p.m. that a crash involving a pedestrian had occurred at the intersection of Whaley and Assembly streets and temporarily closed the area to traffic.

On Friday afternoon, police said the victim, a 56-year-old man, had died from injuries he sustained in the crash. While information about the collision is still limited, the preliminary investigation suggests that the victim was "unlawfully in the roadway" when the crash happened.

The Richland County Coroner's Office hasn't released the victim's name yet.