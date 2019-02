LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — An accident in Lexington County Thursday Morning has left one person dead, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.

While details are limited, troopers say the accident was a two-car crash on SC-6 in Gaston, near Blackville Road.

SC-6 is currently blocked according to the S.C. Department of Transportation. Drivers in the area should take an alternate route if possible.

WLTX/Axis

This is a developing story. Check back for details as they become available.