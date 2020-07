The crash led to the closure of the ramp from I-270 west to I-71 south and the ramp from I-71 north to I-270 west.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A semi-tractor trailer carrying beer overturned Monday evening in south Columbus and it forced some highway ramps to close.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said the semi tipped over and spilled beer around 6:50 p.m.

