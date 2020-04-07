Trooper struck by vehicle on I-485 outer loop, according to Highway Patrol

The outer loop has been shut down while crews investigate the crash. Huntersville Fire said the area should be avoided at all costs.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Emergency crews are responding to an accident on Interstate-485 outer loop where a State Trooper was struck, according to NC Highway Patrol.

Charlotte Fire, Huntersville Fire, and Long Creek Fire departments were called to a 'serious accident' on I-485 Outer Loop between I-77 and W WT Harris Blvd. NC Highway Patrol said a State Trooper was hit by a vehicle and was transported to Atrium Main Hospital with serious injuries.

This is the second accident in the area in less than 24 hours. Around 8 p.m. Friday a four-vehicle accident shut down the outer loop near Oakdale Road to W.T. Harris Blvd.