CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It could soon be illegal to hold your phone while driving in South Carolina.

State senators are expected to debate a hands-free driving bill this week, which could penalize drivers who are caught while holding a cellphone. Right now, 24 states, including North Carolina, have hands-free driving laws in effect.

In the legislation, drivers using a cellphone would have to use Bluetooth or other hands-free technology. If not, they could face a fine or get points on their driver's license. First-time offenders could be fined up to $150. Repeat offenders would be hit with a $300 fine and have two points added to their license.

Lawmakers have been trying to pass a hands-free driving law in South Carolina since 2017.

