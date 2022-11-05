16 people hurt in head-on crash involving CMS bus

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said 15 students were on bus 222 when it was involved in a crash on Sharonbrook Drive in south Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than a dozen Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students were taken to the hospital after a school bus was involved in a head-on crash in south Charlotte Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on Sharonbrook Drive, near the intersection with Sharon Road West and South Boulevard. CMS confirmed bus 222 serves South Mecklenburg High School. Initially, CMS said 40 students were on the bus but later clarified and said 15 were onboard at the time of the wreck.

Medic confirmed that 16 total people were hurt, including 14 students. Those students' injuries are not considered life-threatening. Two adults involved in the crash were also hurt. One suffered life-threatening injuries, and another was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

An official from Charlotte Fire said it took about 30 minutes to free the bus driver and an hour to get the dump truck driver out of the vehicle. An operations supervisor for Medic said both drivers were conscious and stable at the scene.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are on the scene and investigating the crash. A CMPD officer at the scene said during a news conference that the preliminary investigation was this was a routine crash and it was too early to tell if any charges will be filed.

