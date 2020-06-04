SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — People across the state seem to be adhering to the guidance of healthcare officials by limiting travel during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Sgt. Bill Rhyne with the South Carolina Highway Patrol says the agency has seen reduced traffic and, as a result, less collisions.

However, with less traffic, they're starting to notice that some drivers have started to speed.

"It's easy for people to think they can go a little bit faster because there's not as much traffic," Rhyne said, "but what we want them to understand is, anytime that they're out there, if the're not paying attention, if they're texting and driving, if they're not wearing a seat belt, if they're speeding and they get involved in a collision, next thing you know, they're having to go to the hospital and it's actually taxing the services in the hospital that are there to treat those people that might be suffering from the coronavirus."

He mirrored state and local officials by asking anyone who doesn't need to leave to stay at home while the nation works to curb the spread of the virus.

For general questions about COVID-19 visit the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control website at scdhec.gov/COVID19 or the CDC website here.