DALLAS, N.C. — Two students were hurt after a pickup truck, dump truck, and school bus collided Friday afternoon in Dallas.

It happened at 5118 Dallas High Shoals Highway. EMS and police officers responded to the scene. Hazmat crews were also called in because of an oil spill on the road.

Highway patrol said the pickup tried to pass the school bus, hit the dump truck head-on, and caused the bus to wreck.

According to Gaston County Schools officials, one student received a cut above the eye. A second student had minor injuries. Both were taken to the hospital.

There were 27 students on board the bus that belonged to W.C. Friday Middle School. 15 were treated on the scene.

"It could have been worse," said Trooper Ray Pierce.

Students were picked up by parents. Raven Gilbert feels fortunate more people weren't hurt.

"I was looking down and when I looked up, half the windshield was shattered," the student said.

Troopers said the pickup truck driver was charged with improper passing, careless and reckless driving, and improper equipment because the tires were worn out.