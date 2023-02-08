x
Police ask drivers to avoid Sunset Blvd, Hope Ferry Road area

An accident destroyed a traffic signal at the location and workers are working to fix it.
Credit: Lexington Department of Public Safety
Traffic signal taken out after an accident on Hopes Ferry road and Sunset Blvd.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police are asking motorists to avoid the Sunset Blvd, Hope Ferry Road intersection area. 

An accident completely took out the traffic signal box at the intersection and workers are trying to get a new one installed.  

Credit: LDPS
Traffic accident that took out a signal at the intersection of Hopes Ferry road and Sunset Blvd.

If you need to go through this area, officers are currently directing traffic and officers ask that you drive slow and carefully. 

Sgt. Cameron Mortenson with the Lexington Police Department's Special Operations Division gave some advice if you need to go through this area.

  • If you can avoid Sunset Blvd./US-378 in or out of the Town of Lexington this afternoon, please do so.
  • Sunset Blvd. will be extremely congested for the next several hours as officers work together to move traffic through the area.
  • If passing through, please be watchful and alert for officers in the roadway.
  • Distracted or impatient driving can cause additional collisions which slow everyone down even more.

It is expected to be like this for hours. 

We'll update when the area is open as soon as we become aware. 

Credit: LCDPS
The traffic signal at Sunset Blvd and Hope Ferry road.

