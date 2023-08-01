x
Traffic accident causes downed power lines in Batesburg-Leesville area

Repairs may take hours, school traffic may be impacted
BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — A traffic accident at the intersection of US-1/East Columbia Avenue and SC Hwy 245/South Lee Street has caused downed power lines in the Lexington County town of Batesburg-Leesville.

Repair to the downed utility pole and lines may take hours, according to Lexington County representatives. Traffic has been rerouted and school traffic for Lexington School District 3 schools -- Batesburg Leesville Elementary and Middle schools -- may be impacted.

The Town of Batesburg-Leesville Fire and Police departments are on the scene.

