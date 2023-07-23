Traffic alert: I-26 East shut down due to crashes near Chapin, Little Mountain

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

CHAPIN, S.C. — Traffic is shut down on eastbound I-26 due to multiple accidents, authorities said on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office, the eastbound lanes between mile markers 85 and 91 are closed due to several accidents.

Details are still limited, but the Newberry County Sheriff's Office suggested anyone traveling between Little Mountain and Chapin find alternate routes. The sheriff's office also warned that U.S. 26 and U.S. 176 traffic will be heavy during this time.