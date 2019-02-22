COLUMBIA, S.C. — Traffic is back to normal on Two Notch Road in northeast Richland County.

An accident occurred on Two Notch and Spears Creek Church Road just down from where Clemson Road & Two Notch meet, and the Village at Sandhill.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl David Jones, a tractor-trailer hit a car, and then hit a power pole, which knocked lines into the road. Another semi then ran through the lines on the road and pulled down other lines and traffic signals.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation was on the scene and restored the traffic signals.