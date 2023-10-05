I-20 crash in Kershaw County leaves two dead

Authorities said a car crossed the interstate median and hit an SUV in the driver's side.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say two people died in a Saturday night crash that shut down I-20 in Kershaw County for hours.

According to Master Trooper Gary Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 10 p.m. near mile marker 94, about five miles west of Camden.

Miller said a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe was heading west on I-20 near mile marker 94 when a 2003 Honda Accord that was heading east lost control and initially left the road to the right. Miller said it then traveled back to the left and crossed the median, striking the Tahoe in the driver's side.

Miller said a driver and passenger in the Tahoe died and have not been publicly identified by the Kershaw County Coroner's Office. He said the driver of the Accord wasn't injured and was the only person in the vehicle.

South Carolina Department of Transportation maps showed that the crash shut down both sides of the interstate for an extended period into Sunday morning.