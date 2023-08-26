Two Notch Road crash kills pedestrian in Columbia; investigation underway

Few details have been released, but authorities warned drivers that the area would be shut down as the Columbia Police Department Traffic Safety Unit investigates.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police say a deadly crash has blocked Two Notch Road in all directions in Columbia.

The Columbia Police Department said the crash happened just before 9 p.m. in the 3300 block of Two Notch Road. Police said the victim, a man, was taken to an area hospital but died.