Two Notch Road crash kills pedestrian in Columbia; investigation underway

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police say a deadly crash has blocked Two Notch Road in all directions in Columbia.
The Columbia Police Department said the crash happened just before 9 p.m. in the 3300 block of Two Notch Road. Police said the victim, a man, was taken to an area hospital but died.
Few details have been released, but authorities warned drivers that the area would be shut down as the Columbia Police Department Traffic Safety Unit investigates the crash. The Richland County Coroner's Office hasn't yet released the name of the deceased.