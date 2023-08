Crews working to put out fire, traffic detoured

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol reports a vehicle on fire on I-26 eastbound near mile marker 97 in Richland County. That is the Broad River Road/Hwy 176/Peak exit.

A semi-trailer truck caught fire just past the exit.

Crews from Columbia-Richland Fire, Lexington County Fire, Newberry Fire and Irmo Fire are on site working to get the blaze under control. No injuries have been reported.