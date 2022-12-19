9 surprising things you cannot 'carry on' an airplane

From large snow globes to cutting boards, you may be surprised by these nine things you cannot have in your carry-on bag.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — A woman at Washington Dulles International Airport made headlines when she was caught with zebra and giraffe bones in her baggage last week. Now, those may seem like obvious no-nos to try and bring on a plane, but did you know that items such as large snow globes and even bowling pins and cutting boards could also cause issues when you travel?

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) say during a typical day in 2021, across the nation CBP specialists seized 4,552 prohibited plant, meat, animal byproducts and soil, and intercepted 319 insect pests at U.S. ports of entry.

While many experienced travelers may know the basics of what you can and cannot take aboard an aircraft, what about the more unique items many may not know about or even think of when taking to the sky?

If you are ever curious about whether or not you can take an item onto an airplane, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) keeps an organized list of what you can bring in a carry-on and/or in a checked bag.

Here are nine surprising things you cannot bring in a carry-on when flying:

Alcoholic beverages over 140 proof (Not allowed in checked or carry-on)

The TSA prohibits any alcoholic beverages with more than 70% alcohol (over 140 proof). We're not talking about your family's secret eggnog recipe unless granny is using 151-proof rum.

Bear spray (Not allowed in checked or carry-on)

Bear spray, also known as bear deterrent spray, is not allowed when flying on an airplane. While other "self-defense spray" may be carried in checked baggage, most bear sprays exceed the standard 4-ounce size.

Bowling Pins (Not allowed in carry-on, okay in checked)

You may want to leave your "spare" bowling pin at home when flying. According to the TSA, bowling pins are viewed as bats and clubs, which are at risk of being used as a bludgeon.

Samsung Galaxy Note 7 (Not allowed in checked or carry-on)

This discontinued Android is the only cell phone to be listed by model on the TSA website. This is due to an emergency order to ban the smartphone from the U.S. Department of Transportation, with the Federal Aviation Administration and the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration.

"Individuals who own or possess a Samsung Galaxy Note7 device may not transport the device on their person, in carry-on baggage, or in checked baggage on flights to, from, or within the United States," the website reads.

The ban was issued in 2016 after a recall following reports of the devices overheating and sometimes injuring owners.

Cooking Sprays (Not allowed in checked or carry-on)

While you may be thinking this is due to the typical volume of cans of cooking spray, it is actually due to the fact that they are aerosols, many of which are prohibited due to flammable or otherwise hazardous concerns.

Cutting boards (Not allowed in carry-on, okay in checked)

Cutting boards fall under the same restrictions as a bowling pin. While it is not meant for a typically nefarious reason, the size and weight of cutting boards make them easy to use as a bludgeoning weapon.

Snow globes (Sometimes not allowed in carry-on, okay in checked)

Depending on the size of the snow globe, you may need to ship your new display item or carefully place in it a checked bag.

Snow globes that appear to contain less than 3.4 ounces of liquid can be put in a carry-on, but only if that entire snow globe, including the base, is able to fit in a one quart-sized resealable plastic bag. Any larger than that and the winter wonderland will need to go in your checked bag.

Gel-type candles (Not allowed in carry-on, okay in checked)

While wax candle fans should have no problem getting their hauls onto an airplane, those who prefer gel candles don't have it as easy. All gel candles must be placed in a checked bag before boarding a plane.

Foam toy sword (Not allowed in carry-on, okay in checked)

Just the same as toy guns, foam toy swords are prohibited in the cabin of an airplane but can by placed in a passenger's checked bag.

According to the TSA website, TSA officers have the discretion to prohibit any item through the screening checkpoint if they believe it poses a security threat.

One Last Pro-Holiday-Traveler-Tip:

When traveling for the holidays, the TSA recommends not wrapping gifts. While wrapped gifts aren't treated any different than any other item, if a wrapped item alarms the security screening technology, TSA agents will be the one opening your gift instead of your loved one.

"It will need to be unwrapped to determine if it is a security threat. Consider traveling with unwrapped items, placing them in a gift bag or gift box or use a festive bow for easy access and resolution," the TSA website reads.