COLUMBIA, S.C. — After a mom's viral Facebook post about being removed from an American Airlines flight with her son, WLTX checked airline policies about flying with medical conditions.

The woman wrote she and her son were removed due to a genetic skin condition.

Two of America's biggest airlines, Delta and American Airlines explained their policies. A Delta spokesman said passengers should talk to their doctors about whether they're fit for flying, and whether or not it's recommended.

Delta policy says, "If you’re traveling with a communicable disease or infection, you will be able to travel if you possess a medical certificate describing the conditions and precautions that prevent the transmission of the disease during your flight."

American Airlines directed the question to a section of federal law.

The code section says no passenger can be denied transportation due to disability, but it says airlines do have the right to deny transport if there's a direct threat to the health or safety of the other passengers.

You can read the code section here.

In an email statement, American Airlines apologized to the woman and son featured in the viral post and said they were later upgraded on their flights.

The airline also said it was investigating the incident.

The World Health Organization says airlines have the right to refuse passengers if their conditions may worsen or have serious consequences during the flight.