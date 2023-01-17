x
Travel

American Airlines has just added a 3rd daily flight from Charlotte to London

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — American Airlines announced Tuesday that it's adding a third daily flight from Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) to London Heathrow (LHR) through October.

According to a news release, the flight will depart CLT at 11:30 p.m. and the return flight will arrive at CLT at 9 p.m.  

With the addition of extra daily flights to Charlotte Douglas International (CLT) and Los Angeles (LAX), American is marking its largest operation to London, flying from 11 North American cities with 26 daily flights.

American operates its second-largest hub from CLT Airport. In total, North Carolina will have four daily, direct flights to LHR this summer – three from CLT, one from Raleigh-Durham (RDU).

