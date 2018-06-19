CHARLOTTE, N.C. – For the fifth day in a row, a technical glitch is stranding thousands of fliers at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, but the airline says there is relief in sight.

In a statement posted Tuesday morning, American Airlines said PSA Airlines has stabilized its computer systems and is working to reintroduce flying and get back to regular operations.

However, the regional carrier, which operates about 12 percent of American’s 6,700 daily flights, canceled all flights the morning of Tuesday, June 19 as it works through schedules, getting aircraft and crews where they need to be to resume operations.

American Airlines says PSA will operate a reduced scheduled over the next few days as it restores full service. This issue is not affecting any of American’s other regional carriers or mainline flights.

The issue stems from a hardware issue for PSA Airlines, a regional carrier for American Airlines that operates almost half of the flights in Charlotte, that’s affecting their airline’s computers at the airport. And worse yet, airline officials don’t know when the issue will be completely resolved.

“The delays and cancellations are primarily affecting flights here in Charlotte,” said a spokeswoman with American Airlines Monday. “We’re having issues getting the crews assigned to the planes correctly. We have also sent teams from our headquarters in Dallas-Fort Worth to PSA headquarters in Dayton, Ohio to try and help them resolve this issue as quickly as possible.”

However, a spokesperson for Columbia Metropolitan Airport confirmed to News 19 that American Airlines flights out of Columbia had been impacted by the delays and cancellations in Charlotte. Officials with the airport say anytime there is a large scale issue with flights out of Charlotte, travelers can expect some impact here at Columbia Metropolitan Airport.

On Monday, PSA was forced to cancel another 70 flights. In all, over 350 flights out of Charlotte have been canceled by the airline.

We understand recent cancellations have been frustrating for customers and are doing everything in our power to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. American is working to contact all those impacted, but please check your flight status before going to the airport. — PSA Airlines (@PSAAirlinesInc) June 18, 2018

For passengers stuck with a canceled flight, there are a few things you can do during the frustrating situation.

First, read your contract of carriage with the specific airline you chose. The services the airline will offer in the event of cancellations will vary by carrier. Second, know what you’re entitled to. Most airlines will give you snack and drink vouchers but they won’t reimburse you if you spend your own money, so spend theirs. Lastly, overnight stays can be subject to availability. So if you can’t get booked out of town until the next day, get on that room voucher quickly.

“I tried calling American, and they left me on hold for another hour-and-a-half,” said one passenger. “I couldn’t actually get to somebody, so I actually fixed it online, but I’m not sure if it was the best way possible or not.”

American says they’ve already helped over 500 people make hotel accommodations. Charlotte Douglas officials told NBC Charlotte they’re committed to doing everything possible to make those waiting are comfortable during the cancellations. If you’re flying out of Charlotte Tuesday, make sure to get there early as security lines have been extremely long.

[LONG SECURITY LINES]: Ummm yep, that’s the security line for Checkpoint A here at @CLTAirport. The line extends way past Checkpoint B. 😳 @wcnc #UpWithWCNC pic.twitter.com/NJHNLdOV0n — Ariel Plasencia (@ariel_plasencia) June 19, 2018

Officials recommend travelers taking American Airlines flights out of Columbia -- or any other airport -- check the status of their flight before heading to the airport.

