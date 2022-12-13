Atlanta airport concourse extension provides more food, space and shops

The ribbon-cutting for the extension took place on Tuesday.

ATLANTA — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) celebrated the official opening of its new concourse extension on Tuesday.

This $320 million project for a Concourse T-North extension is a major passenger upgrade, offering more concessions, additional concourse space and according to the airport, the operational enhancements of five new gates.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the completion of a major construction project at the world's busiest airport. Those behind the project hope the new concourse extension improves the passenger experience and provides more amenities to travelers passing through the Atlanta airport.

Concourse T-North extension features a variety of new shops and restaurants, including popular local and national brands. It also offers more seating and charging stations for passengers, as well as improved wayfinding and signage to help travelers navigate the airport.