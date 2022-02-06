Blind, low-vision travelers get a new tool at Charlotte airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Douglas International Airport has partnered with an on-demand service to help blind and low-vision travelers navigate the concourses and terminals within.
The airport says Aira offers live, on-demand visual interpreters to ensure passengers who need help getting to their flights know where to go. Using the app, passengers are connected with an agent who will view the environment around the traveler through the smartphone's camera. The Aira agent tells the person what's going on and provide directions on where to go.
“Charlotte Douglas strives to meet the needs of all travelers,” said airport CEO Haley Gentry. “We believe this technology will make flying easier and provide an enhanced travel experience for passengers who are blind or have low vision.”
While at the Charlotte airport, travelers will have free and unlimited access to Aira.
Charlotte Douglas International joins several other airports in partnering with the service, including Dallas Love Field, John F. Kennedy International, Los Angeles International, Orlando International, Minneapolis-St. Paul International, and Seattle-Tacoma International.
