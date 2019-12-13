Snow, and ice and cold, oh my!

It's been a rough start to winter and there're still several months to go.

If you need a break and you can wait until after the holidays, January is the best time of the year to fly.



"January tends to be the cheapest month to travel simply because the holidays are such a high demand time and it slows down afterwards for a few months until Spring Break,” Hopper travel expert Liana Corwin says.

And this January will be even cheaper than most, Corwin says.



According to Hopper’s January projections, the average flight this January will cost around $200.

Corwin says that’s 11% cheaper than the average price last January.

“It’s the cheapest we’ve seen since 2013,” Corwin says.



According to Hopper, Florida has some of the best deals.

From Minneapolis you can book a roundtrip ticket to Fort Lauderdale for $105.



Fort Meyers? $116.

Orlando? $122

Or you can fly to Las Vegas for a $94 a ticket.



"The best thing you can do is be flexible if you don't have a specific place or time that you need to get away," Corwin says.



If you're looking outside the U.S., according to GloboTreks, an international travel site, January is the best time to visit the Caribbean and Central America.

Both regions boast warm weather and very little rain this time of year.



If you want nice sandy beaches, try Southeast Asia.



Take a look at countries like Thailand, Cambodia, Singapore, Malaysia, or the Philippines.



Those flights though probably won't be cheap, but at least they'll be warm.



If you're willing to go cold, Corwin says you can also get a cheap flight to Denver for some skiing for as little as $49 round trip!

"I would say start looking for flights after January 6th. That's when you're going to avoid any potential New Years or holiday travelers."

If January doesn't work, February is also a cheap time to travel, but remember this, the closer you get to Spring Break, the more prices go up.