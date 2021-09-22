New Norwegian Cruise ship is first of its kind

This decked out cruise ship features the largest racetrack on the ocean.

GALVESTON, Texas — Norwegian Cruise Lines is making Galveston the homeport for its latest fleet of cruise ships, Norwegian Prima. It's the brand's "most in-demand" ship ever, according to the company.

Norwegian Prima is scheduled to begin cruising out of Galveston in winter 2023 after its inaugural season.

Norwegian Cruise Lines said it will be the only vessel during its Galveston debut with a seven-day voyages to the Western Caribbean out of Galveston.

The projected $850-million cruise ship is still under construction in Italy, according to Cruise Hive, but it's already generating a lot of buzz.

Norwegian Prima is unique, featuring the world's first venue that transforms from a three-story theater into a nightclub, freefall drop slides and the largest go-kart racetrack at sea.

Cruise Hive reported the track is 1,378 feet in length. The vessel, which is only one of six ships planned for the line, can carry 3,215 guests at double occupancy.

According to a company release, it will go on its first sea adventure next summer.

Besides it's unique design, the cruise line is hoping to amaze guests with a wider variety of entertainment options.

The company said the Tony-nominated production "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical" will be the ship's headlining act. They also be performances from the award-winning dance group Light Balance, which rose to fame after appearing on "America's Got Talent."