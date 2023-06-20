Royal Caribbean reveals new Utopia of the Seas ship for those wanting 'weekend getaway'

Utopia of the Seas will be sailing off next summer departing from Port Canaveral in Orlando.

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — In need of a weekend getaway? Good, because Royal Caribbean is here to help with its latest cruise ship.

The cruise ship will set the sea next summer, departing from Port Canaveral in Orlando, as Utopia of the Seas will give its guests a combination of more than 40 ways to dine and drink, more pools compared to other boats and different ways to chill and thrill.

“Vacationers are looking to make every moment count by celebrating and recharging with their friends and family, and Utopia of the Seas makes all that possible in more ways than one,” Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International, said in a statement. “With the variety of dining, bars, pools, entertainment and thrills that make Oasis Class ships revolutionary and the experiences to match on our private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay, we’ve combined the best of the best to create the world’s biggest weekend for everyone.”

Like all the other ships belonging to Royal Caribbean, Utopia of the Seas will also give their guest a stop at Perfect Day at CocoCay -- the company's private island in The Bahamas. The area features a new adults-only Hideaway Beach opening early next year.

Although Utopia of the Seas won't set sail until July 2024, people interested in spending a weekend on the ship can start booking their spot on Friday, June 23, through the company's website. Crown & Anchor Society loyalty members can book their spot a day before everyone else on Thursday, June 22.

"Utopia is the getaway for friends, families and groups celebrating any occasion," the news release reads. "Everyone can create their own weekend energy with their pick and mix of different types of pools and beaches, flavors from around the world, nightlife, entertainment and more."

The new boat will have a new Caribbean tiki bar, a "first-of-its-kind" dining experience, the longest dry slide at sea compared to all other ships and newly designed resort-style pools.