SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — Roughly 750,000 South Carolinian's were expected to travel by road and air over the Thanksgiving holiday.

RELATED: Travel has already started this holiday season

"The traffic hasn't been too bad," Joe Young, one traveler in Elgin said. "I started out in Chicago around the holidays and all the way down here the traffic actually has been pretty clear."

To help with holiday traffic, the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) temporarily stopped lane closures for non-emergency highway work on interstate highways and high-volume, multi-lane primary routes during the Thanksgiving holiday.

They announced the move in a Facebook post online.

The restriction ended at 6 a.m. Monday as people returned to work and normal operations.