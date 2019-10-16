COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina Senate Special Interstate Subcommittee met Wednesday for the first time to work on improvements to South Carolina's interstates.

Lexington State Senator and Senate Minority Leader Nikki Setzler, Democrat, said the new subcommittee to consider interstate expansion affects every person in the state.

“It is a critical situation that we face in this state, relative to movement of people, tourism, trucks, people going to work, everything, families. And you just can't, the interstates have become nightmares with the way they're backed up and the congestion, it affects everything,” Setzler said in his office on Wednesday.

The Senator introduced a bill earlier this year to fund interstate lane expansion, but it did not get a vote. He continued he’s introduced the same bill two years in a row.

So, Setzler talked with the Senate Finance Committee Chairman, Senator Hugh Leatherman, Republican, to create a special subcommittee to move faster on the issue.

Setzler said the current interstates are not only an economic threat, but threaten emergency preparedness.

“You've got all that growth from Myrtle Beach to Beaufort along the coast. If you have an evacuation, I-95 and I-26 to Columbia have got to be able to handle that evacuation traffic. It's a matter of life and death in some cases,” Setzler added.

The subcommittee held its first meeting Wednesday, they plan on hearing potential solutions and ideas throughout the winter and into next session.

“It takes 10 years to get something done from the beginning to the end relative to interstates in this state, and when you start thinking about the needs that we have across the entire state. We can't wait 30 or 40 years to accomplish something. We'll be so far behind the rest of the southeast by that time, we'll never catch up,” Setzler continued.

Senator Thomas Alexander, Republican, and Setzler are co-chairs for the subcommittee.

Setzler told WLTX the subcommittee has bipartisan support.