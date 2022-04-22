South Carolina city's renowned park, extensive trails make two USA TODAY Top 10 lists

USA TODAY editors found their way back to the Palmetto State twice when ranking outdoor destinations for fun and relaxation.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — For travelers looking for a bit of outdoor fun in the warming spring weather, look no further than one South Carolina town, according to USA TODAY.

Editors for the news agency's 10Best section ranked an Upstate destination's attractions on not one but two separate top 10 lists for outdoor public spaces.

Greenville's Falls Park on the Reedy River was described by USA TODAY's editors as a location being studied by mayors from around the country to examine its redeveloped riverfront.

"The small but scenic Reedy River passes through the heart of downtown, its surprising waterfalls best viewed from an award-winning pedestrian suspension bridge that spans the falls within Falls Park," the article states.

And it's for this that the park is ranked third among city parks in America, only behind Klyde Warren Park in Dallas, Texas (second place) and Forest Park in St. Louis (first place).

But this article didn't only include a top 10 for parks, it also looked at other amenities such as urban kayaking, riverwalks, public squares, and recreational trails.

It's on the latter of these lists that Greenville shines yet again with the Prisma Health Swamp Rabbit Trail System which "snakes 22 miles across Greenville County, from picnic areas and parks to schools and businesses."